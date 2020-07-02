KURARAY CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of KURARAY CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KURRY) traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.68 and last traded at $31.68, 212 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 133% from the average session volume of 91 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KURARAY CO LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Get KURARAY CO LTD/ADR alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average of $32.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kuraray Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells chemicals and resins, fibers and textiles, high performance materials, medical products, and others products worldwide. The company's Vinyl Acetate segment offers functional resins and films, including polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) resins for paper/fiber processing agents, adhesives, and others; optical-use PVA films for liquid crystal display televisions, mobile phone screens, and others; water-soluble PVA films for water soluble delivery system and others; PVB films for use as interlayers for laminated safety glass and photovoltaic module encapsulation; EVAL resins and films for food packaging, automobile tanks/vacuum insulation panels, refrigerators, and others; and PLANTIC, a bio-based barrier material for fresh food packaging and industrial uses.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for KURARAY CO LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KURARAY CO LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.