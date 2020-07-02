LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LCII shares. CL King upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. CJS Securities lowered LCI Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on LCI Industries from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

LCI Industries stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.98. The stock had a trading volume of 113,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,439. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.08. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $55.29 and a 52 week high of $122.00.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $659.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.42 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.52%.

In related news, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $508,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,414.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 302.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 50,485 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

