LikeCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.28 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $1,786.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One LikeCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00044752 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.69 or 0.04819398 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002801 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00054761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031791 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00015868 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002429 BTC.

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a token. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,005,718,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,896,182 tokens. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co

LikeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

