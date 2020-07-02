Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) Receives $29.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LQDA shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of Liquidia Technologies stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $8.28. 1,422,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. Liquidia Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.00.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Liquidia Technologies will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc acquired 79,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.92 per share, with a total value of $389,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Liquidia Technologies by 18.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 33,467 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 103.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 48.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 14,125 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies during the first quarter valued at $67,000. 44.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

