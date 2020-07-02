LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) Shares Down 16%

Shares of LiveWorld, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVWD) fell 16% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, 41,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 130% from the average session volume of 17,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.

LiveWorld Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LVWD)

LiveWorld, Inc provides social media solutions for global brands. The company is involved in developing strategy, creating and publishing content, engaging customers, moderating content, managing crises, and gleaning insight from social media. It offers engagement services, including social architecture, audit, and competitive analysis; content programming plans and authoring; day-to-day online engagement and community management; social media crisis management; highlights and custom reporting; and strategy consulting services.

