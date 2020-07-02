Loki (LOKI) Price Hits $0.32 on Major Exchanges

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Loki has a total market capitalization of $15.73 million and approximately $18,094.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00003499 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. In the last week, Loki has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,232.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.86 or 0.02500430 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $223.28 or 0.02418244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00452217 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00013555 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.35 or 0.00696910 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00061965 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00561645 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00016415 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 48,683,107 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official website is loki.network

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

