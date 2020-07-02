Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to post earnings of $2.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.23. Lowe’s Companies reported earnings of $2.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $7.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $8.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.03.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.63. 4,802,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,923,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $137.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.67 and its 200 day moving average is $112.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $974,104,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $703,029,000 after buying an additional 1,966,342 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 967.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,891,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $162,723,000 after buying an additional 1,713,842 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $669,704,000 after buying an additional 1,647,977 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,092,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $352,169,000 after buying an additional 1,486,994 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

