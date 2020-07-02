Luna Coin (LUNA) Price Down 5.8% This Week

Luna Coin (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. Luna Coin has a market cap of $5,192.74 and $250.00 worth of Luna Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Luna Coin has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Luna Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.70 or 0.01698290 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00172089 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00052314 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000753 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00110359 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Luna Coin Profile

Luna Coin’s total supply is 1,706,429 coins. The official website for Luna Coin is bitluna.org . The official message board for Luna Coin is lunacoin.org/forum

Luna Coin Coin Trading

Luna Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Luna Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Luna Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

