Lydian International Ltd. (TSE:LYD) shares fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$333.50 and last traded at C$333.50, 19 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 589,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$340.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.68. The firm has a market cap of $258.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -652.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57,046.09.

About Lydian International (TSE:LYD)

Lydian International Limited is a gold-focused mineral development company pursuing resources in emerging and transitional geopolitical regions. The Company’s main project is the Amulsar Gold Project, a gold development-stage project located in the Republic of Armenia. The Company holds a combined exploration-mining license covering an early-stage gold prospect known as the Kela Project in the Guri region of the Ozurgeti province in Georgia.

