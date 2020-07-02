Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $147.94

Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $147.94 and last traded at $148.06, with a volume of 97331 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $149.23.

MSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Madison Square Garden from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Madison Square Garden from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSG. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 13.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,119,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,587,000 after acquiring an additional 22,709 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 8.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 25.1% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 14.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile (NYSE:MSG)

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

