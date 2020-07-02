MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will report earnings per share of $1.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.06. MarketAxess reported earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $7.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.21 to $8.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MarketAxess.
MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 40.87%. The business had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis.
In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $877,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,987,698. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $958,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,408,674.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,170 shares of company stock valued at $14,047,103 over the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,401,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 532.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,780,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 4,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $5.09 on Wednesday, hitting $506.01. The company had a trading volume of 295,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,980. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $275.49 and a 52-week high of $527.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $497.71 and a 200 day moving average of $404.04. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 84.76 and a beta of 0.63.
