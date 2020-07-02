Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) to announce ($1.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.04) and the lowest is ($1.20). Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted earnings per share of $1.99 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 156.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $7.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.44). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.60 million.

VAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura cut their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $124.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.43.

In other news, CAO Laurie A. Sullivan sold 1,390 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.77, for a total transaction of $135,900.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at $475,846.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,236,000 after purchasing an additional 22,048 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 30.9% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 22.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 18.4% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,130,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,827,000 after purchasing an additional 175,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAC traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.21. The stock had a trading volume of 287,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,303. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,055.25 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $131.27.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

