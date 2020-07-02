Mary B. Cranston Sells 21,629 Shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) Stock

Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) Director Mary B. Cranston sold 21,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total transaction of $2,089,361.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 371 shares in the company, valued at $35,838.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MYOK traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.84. The company had a trading volume of 772,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,608. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.53. Myokardia Inc has a 1-year low of $42.65 and a 1-year high of $126.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 2.33.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.14). On average, analysts anticipate that Myokardia Inc will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Myokardia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Myokardia by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Myokardia by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 73,723 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in Myokardia by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 256,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,005,000 after purchasing an additional 40,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Myokardia by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 35,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter.

MYOK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Myokardia from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Myokardia from $95.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Myokardia from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.70.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

