Max Property Group Achieves Market Capitalization of $293,606.21 (MPG)

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. In the last week, Max Property Group has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. Max Property Group has a total market capitalization of $293,606.21 and $7,123.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Max Property Group token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Max Property Group alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000308 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002399 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001242 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 567.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000175 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Max Property Group Token Profile

Max Property Group (CRYPTO:MPG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 693,372,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,223,550 tokens. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Max Property Group’s official website is maxcrowdfund.com. Max Property Group’s official message board is medium.com/maxpropertygroup.

Max Property Group Token Trading

Max Property Group can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Max Property Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Max Property Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Max Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Max Property Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.