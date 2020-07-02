MB8 Coin (MB8) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6,920.00

MB8 Coin (CURRENCY:MB8) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One MB8 Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and WhiteBit. In the last seven days, MB8 Coin has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. MB8 Coin has a market cap of $958,308.65 and $6,920.00 worth of MB8 Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MB8 Coin alerts:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00100720 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00038144 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000070 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000409 BTC.

MB8 Coin Profile

MB8 Coin (CRYPTO:MB8) is a coin. MB8 Coin’s total supply is 161,149,795 coins. The official website for MB8 Coin is mb8coin.io . MB8 Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

MB8 Coin Coin Trading

MB8 Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WhiteBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MB8 Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MB8 Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MB8 Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MB8 Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MB8 Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.