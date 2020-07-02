MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Director Maritza Gomez Montiel Sells 3,500 Shares

MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $631,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,995. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.50. 645,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,235. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.36. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a twelve month low of $112.22 and a twelve month high of $182.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.17.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.36%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.6% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.6% in the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.90.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

