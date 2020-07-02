Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) Price Target Raised to C$9.00 at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) had its target price upped by Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MDF. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies from C$3.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Laurentian raised their target price on shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Mediagrif Interactive Technologies alerts:

Shares of TSE:MDF traded down C$0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.67. 20,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.53 million and a PE ratio of -2.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.61. Mediagrif Interactive Technologies has a 12-month low of C$2.22 and a 12-month high of C$7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.77, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to private sector businesses, public sector organizations, and consumers in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. Its e-business networks and solutions allow buyers and sellers to find, purchase, and sell products and services; help contractors and vendors access information on business opportunities from the government and private sectors; and offer professionals with automated and integrated business solutions to streamline the supply chain.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediagrif Interactive Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.