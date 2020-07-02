Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Director Michael G. Stewart Sells 5,000 Shares

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Director Michael G. Stewart sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $95,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 220,056 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,869.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.33. 2,846,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,656,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $294.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,689 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 66,542 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 117,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 33,328 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,325,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,208,000 after buying an additional 35,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $293,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

