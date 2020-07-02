MEET.ONE Reaches Market Capitalization of $781,660.97 (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One MEET.ONE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, BigONE and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $781,660.97 and $28,004.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.91 or 0.01699191 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00172307 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00051790 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000757 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00111164 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

MEET.ONE Token Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne . MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

