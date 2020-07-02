MetaHash Price Reaches $0.0040 (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 1st. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $7.79 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and KuCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.96 or 0.01701309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00172440 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00051821 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00110371 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,104,785,654 coins and its circulating supply is 1,936,812,213 coins. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

#MetaHash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

