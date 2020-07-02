Michael D. Fleisher Sells 1,684 Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 1,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.32, for a total transaction of $332,286.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,976 shares in the company, valued at $22,489,744.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of W stock traded up $21.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,068,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579,517. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 3.28. Wayfair Inc has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $222.29.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Wayfair by 25.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 25.4% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 27,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,015,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Wayfair by 4.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

W has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Loop Capital raised shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.81.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

