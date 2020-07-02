Michael Garnreiter Sells 500 Shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Stock

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,596. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Garnreiter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $42,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXN traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,486. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.94 and a 200-day moving average of $77.28. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 12 month low of $49.80 and a 12 month high of $104.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,312.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.92 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

AAXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

