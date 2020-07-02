MicroMoney Price Up 14.6% This Week (AMM)

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One MicroMoney coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges including $50.35, $13.91, $50.56 and $70.71. During the last week, MicroMoney has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. MicroMoney has a total market capitalization of $80,823.95 and $17,051.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00044784 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.04 or 0.04921365 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002777 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00055084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00031824 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00014794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002416 BTC.

About MicroMoney

MicroMoney is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. MicroMoney’s official website is www.micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MicroMoney is medium.com/@micromoney.io

Buying and Selling MicroMoney

MicroMoney can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroMoney should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MicroMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

