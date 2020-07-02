MicroMoney Reaches Market Cap of $65,626.21 (AMM)

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. MicroMoney has a market cap of $65,626.21 and $14,141.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MicroMoney coin can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges including $10.41, $5.53, $24.70 and $70.71. During the last seven days, MicroMoney has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00045393 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $445.71 or 0.04879897 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002699 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00054898 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00016753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00031691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002441 BTC.

MicroMoney Coin Profile

MicroMoney (AMM) is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2017. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. The official message board for MicroMoney is medium.com/@micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . MicroMoney’s official website is www.micromoney.io

Buying and Selling MicroMoney

MicroMoney can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroMoney should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MicroMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

