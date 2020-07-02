Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) and ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (NYSE:ISUZY) Financial Analysis

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) and ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Modine Manufacturing and ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modine Manufacturing 0 3 1 0 2.25 ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Modine Manufacturing presently has a consensus target price of $8.88, suggesting a potential upside of 65.58%. Given Modine Manufacturing’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Modine Manufacturing is more favorable than ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.1% of Modine Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Modine Manufacturing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Modine Manufacturing and ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modine Manufacturing $1.98 billion 0.14 -$2.20 million $1.05 5.10 ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR $19.09 billion 0.34 $747.34 million N/A N/A

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Modine Manufacturing.

Profitability

This table compares Modine Manufacturing and ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modine Manufacturing -0.11% 10.12% 3.42% ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR 30.19% 56.46% 29.93%

Risk & Volatility

Modine Manufacturing has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR beats Modine Manufacturing on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments. It offers powertrain cooling products, such as engine cooling assemblies, radiators, condensers, and charge air coolers; auxiliary cooling products, including power steering and transmission oil coolers; component assemblies; radiators for special applications; on-engine cooling products comprising exhaust gas recirculation, engine oil, fuel, and charge and intake air coolers; and chillers and cooling plates for battery thermal management. The company also provides heat-exchanger and microchannel Coils; unit, fluid, transformer oil, and brine coolers, as well as remote condensers; and coatings to protect against corrosion. In addition, it offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; hydronic products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; commercial packaged rooftop ventilation units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air-handling units; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensing units. It primarily serves automobile, truck, bus, and specialty vehicle OEMs; agricultural, industrial, and construction equipment OEMs; commercial and industrial equipment OEMs; heating, ventilation, and cooling OEMs; construction architects and contractors; and wholesalers of heating equipment. The company also exports its products. Modine Manufacturing Company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.

About ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and engine components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and busses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines. The company was formerly known as Diesel Automobile Industry Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Isuzu Motors Limited in July 1949. Isuzu Motors Limited was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.