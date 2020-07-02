Moeda Loyalty Points Price Hits $0.42 on Top Exchanges (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. During the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00004553 BTC on exchanges including Binance, CoinBene, LBank and Gate.io. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market cap of $8.24 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.96 or 0.01701309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00172440 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00051821 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00110371 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points launched on July 17th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moeda.in . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Trading

Moeda Loyalty Points can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Gate.io, OKEx, CoinBene and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

