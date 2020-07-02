Moeda Loyalty Points Reaches Market Cap of $8.17 Million (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market capitalization of $8.17 million and $322,947.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00004555 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Binance, LBank and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.16 or 0.01709728 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00170088 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00053032 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00110270 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points’ launch date was July 17th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moeda.in

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Trading

Moeda Loyalty Points can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Gate.io, Binance, LBank and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

