Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) CEO Craig A. Wheeler Sells 37,575 Shares

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 37,575 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $1,251,999.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Craig A. Wheeler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Craig A. Wheeler sold 37,575 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $1,148,292.00.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.27. 2,328,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.46. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $39.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average is $28.75.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 80.37% and a negative net margin of 994.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,258,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,646,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $59,053,000. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 5,175,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,308 shares during the period. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,526,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MNTA shares. BidaskClub cut Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

