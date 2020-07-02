Monero Classic (XMC) Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 30.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 45.5% against the US dollar. Monero Classic has a market cap of $4.04 million and $914.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.46 or 0.00697947 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006469 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 56.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000156 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 718.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,027,080 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

