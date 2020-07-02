Monero (XMR) Hits Market Cap of $1.14 Billion

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for $64.46 or 0.00697947 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptomate, Coinroom, Instant Bitex and Huobi. In the last seven days, Monero has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and $64.70 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006469 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002300 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 56.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000156 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 718.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000552 BTC.

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,616,918 coins. The official website for Monero is www.monero.cc . The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Monero Coin Trading

Monero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Binance, Ovis, Crex24, Gate.io, BTC Trade UA, Bitbns, Bithumb, Bisq, Upbit, Mercatox, Liquid, Trade Satoshi, Kraken, OKEx, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Bitfinex, Coindeal, B2BX, Stocks.Exchange, Coinut, DragonEX, BitBay, CoinEx, TradeOgre, Poloniex, BTC-Alpha, Exmo, Coinroom, LiteBit.eu, Bitlish, Braziliex, Livecoin, Graviex, Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Exrates, Bittrex, Instant Bitex, Nanex, Cryptomate, Coinbe and Tux Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

