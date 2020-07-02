Moneytoken Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (IMT)

Moneytoken (CURRENCY:IMT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. One Moneytoken token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, LATOKEN and Coinsuper. Moneytoken has a market cap of $512,780.19 and $10,376.00 worth of Moneytoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Moneytoken has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.92 or 0.01699809 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00172576 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00052267 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00110897 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Moneytoken’s total supply is 19,155,705,310 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,430,337,527 tokens. Moneytoken’s official Twitter account is @MoneyToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Moneytoken is medium.com/@moneytoken . Moneytoken’s official website is moneytoken.com

Moneytoken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, LATOKEN, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneytoken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moneytoken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moneytoken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

