Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.21.

Several research firms have commented on MR. Roth Capital raised shares of Montage Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Montage Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Montage Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Montage Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Montage Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montage Resources during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Montage Resources during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Montage Resources during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Montage Resources by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Montage Resources by 100.8% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 13,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MR stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $3.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,206. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78. Montage Resources has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $136.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 3.92.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $133.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.11 million. Montage Resources had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 6.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Montage Resources will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Montage Resources

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

