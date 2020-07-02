Morpheus Labs (MITX) Reaches Market Cap of $2.96 Million

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 1st. In the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC, FCoin and IDEX. Morpheus Labs has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $723,120.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,379,945 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official website is token.morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

Morpheus Labs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, HitBTC, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

