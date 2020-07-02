MyBit Price Tops $0.0015 (MYB)

MyBit (CURRENCY:MYB) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One MyBit token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and LATOKEN. MyBit has a market cap of $224,932.10 and approximately $3,263.00 worth of MyBit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MyBit has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.06 or 0.01709324 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00170131 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00053171 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00110466 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About MyBit

MyBit launched on July 24th, 2017. MyBit’s total supply is 179,996,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,907,200 tokens. MyBit’s official Twitter account is @MyBit_DApp . The Reddit community for MyBit is /r/MyBitToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MyBit is mybit.io

Buying and Selling MyBit

MyBit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyBit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyBit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyBit using one of the exchanges listed above.

