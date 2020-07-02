Nano Trading Down 8.9% This Week (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. During the last week, Nano has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00010470 BTC on major exchanges including CoinFalcon, Koinex, CoinEx and Bit-Z. Nano has a market cap of $128.77 million and $5.61 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,229.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $231.34 or 0.02506390 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $223.57 or 0.02422219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00451786 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00013666 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.72 or 0.00701223 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00062243 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00563629 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00016746 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net . Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bitinka, Binance, Koinex, Nanex, CoinEx, CoinFalcon, Bit-Z, Gate.io, Mercatox, OKEx, Coindeal, HitBTC and RightBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

