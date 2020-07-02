National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIZZ. ValuEngine cut shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cfra cut shares of National Beverage to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of National Beverage from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th.

Shares of FIZZ stock traded up $2.36 on Wednesday, hitting $63.38. 362,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,282. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.10. National Beverage has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $65.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in National Beverage by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,676,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,560,000 after buying an additional 644,842 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in National Beverage during the first quarter worth about $363,000. Yost Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $15,052,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in National Beverage by 251.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 161,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 115,268 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $5,312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

