Neo Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Neo coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.20 or 0.00110407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, LBank, Cobinhood and Allcoin. In the last seven days, Neo has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Neo has a total market cap of $719.28 million and approximately $212.12 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.13 or 0.01701319 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00172352 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00051701 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000754 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Neo

Neo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Tidebit, Huobi, CoinEx, Bitfinex, Binance, Bitinka, Kucoin, Allcoin, Cryptopia, CoinEgg, Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Exrates, Bittrex, BitMart, DragonEX, Upbit, Coinsuper, Liquid, Livecoin, BitForex, HitBTC, Coinnest, COSS, Koinex, Cobinhood, CoinBene, ZB.COM, OTCBTC, TDAX, Gate.io, BigONE, Ovis, BCEX, OKEx, LBank and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

