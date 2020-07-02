Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Receives $20.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

NLTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Neoleukin Therapeutics from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

In related news, major shareholder Redmile Group, Llc purchased 39,300 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.37 per share, for a total transaction of $446,841.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLTX. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NLTX traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.60. The company had a trading volume of 595,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 24.92 and a quick ratio of 24.92. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $18.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.53. The company has a market capitalization of $636.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of -4.33.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

