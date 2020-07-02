Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Receives $20.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.
NLTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Neoleukin Therapeutics from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 18th.
In related news, major shareholder Redmile Group, Llc purchased 39,300 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.37 per share, for a total transaction of $446,841.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ NLTX traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.60. The company had a trading volume of 595,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 24.92 and a quick ratio of 24.92. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $18.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.53. The company has a market capitalization of $636.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of -4.33.
Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.
Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile
Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.
Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.