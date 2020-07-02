Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Market Capitalization Tops $13.57 Million

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. During the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Neutrino Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00010821 BTC on exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a market cap of $13.57 million and $1.88 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.81 or 0.00810298 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000813 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00011272 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007142 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000241 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011102 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar (CRYPTO:USDN) is a token. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 13,581,055 tokens. The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

