Newton Price Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Newton has a market cap of $12.86 million and $547,379.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Newton has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.13 or 0.01701319 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00172352 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00051701 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000754 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00110407 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

