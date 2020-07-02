NEXT 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $146,519.00 (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 1st. Over the last week, NEXT has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $23.75 million and approximately $146,519.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT token can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00006356 BTC on exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00452300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00013678 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000422 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT (CRYPTO:NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coinbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

