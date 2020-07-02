Nicola Mining (CVE:NIM) Shares Up 11.1%

Nicola Mining Inc (CVE:NIM)’s stock price rose 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 216,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 155,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a market cap of $22.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 936.23.

Nicola Mining Company Profile (CVE:NIM)

Nicola Mining Inc, a junior exploration and custom milling company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests in Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Treasure Mountain project comprising 30 mineral claims and 1 mineral lease located to the northeast of Hope, British Columbia; and the New Craigmont project consisting of 20 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 10,084 hectares, and 10 mineral leases covering approximately 347 hectares located in the Guichon Batholith region.

