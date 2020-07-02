Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) will announce ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Noble’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Noble posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Noble will report full year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($1.42). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Noble.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $281.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.80 million. Noble had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 129.80%.

NE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Noble from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Noble from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Noble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Noble from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $1.58.

NE stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.32. 6,364,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,193,070. The company has a market cap of $84.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.30. Noble has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NE. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Noble by 106.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,539,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 2,344,391 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Noble by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,366,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 1,194,611 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Noble by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,213,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 1,115,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Noble by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,898,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 504,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Noble by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,131,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 426,567 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

