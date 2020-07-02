NOIA Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $227,647.00 (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. During the last week, NOIA Network has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One NOIA Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin. NOIA Network has a total market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $227,647.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00044743 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.65 or 0.04816502 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002815 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00054938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00031813 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00015883 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002434 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA is a token. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,705,657 tokens. NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia . The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

