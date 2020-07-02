Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Trading 4.3% Higher

Northern Star Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:NESRF)’s stock price traded up 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.78, 1,548 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 6,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Northern Star Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Northern Star Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average is $8.38.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company primarily holds interests in the Jundee, Kundana, Kanowna Belle, Paulsens, and South Kalgoorlie projects located in Western Australia; and the Central Tanami project situated in the Northern Territory.

