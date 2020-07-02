NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Receives $22.64 Average Price Target from Brokerages

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.64.

NLOK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

Shares of NLOK stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $19.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,405,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,600,337. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average of $21.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.21 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 125.92% and a return on equity of 11.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, President Samir Kapuria sold 45,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $930,788.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 291,481 shares in the company, valued at $6,007,423.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Feld sold 10,900,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $228,577,089.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,967.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 442.8% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

