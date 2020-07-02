nOS (NOS) Market Capitalization Tops $1.14 Million

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. nOS has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $8,432.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, nOS has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One nOS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

nOS Token Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. nOS’s official website is nos.io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform . The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

