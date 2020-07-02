Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect that Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Novan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Novan reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Novan.

Get Novan alerts:

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05.

NOVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Novan in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Novan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Novan by 3,149.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50,389 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Novan during the first quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novan during the first quarter worth about $2,108,000. Institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NOVN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.51. 16,362,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,303,275. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73. Novan has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -0.27.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novan (NOVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.