NPCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $11,397.00 (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One NPCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0623 or 0.00000676 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Escodex. NPCoin has a total market cap of $4.52 million and $11,397.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NPCoin has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000593 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00057808 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000084 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NPCoin Coin Profile

NPCoin (CRYPTO:NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

NPCoin (CRYPTO:NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin's total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

