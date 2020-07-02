Nyerium Price Up 11.5% Over Last Week (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 51.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. In the last week, Nyerium has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nyerium has a market capitalization of $8,148.31 and $7.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nyerium coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00014797 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004447 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000812 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002845 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium Profile

Nyerium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 34,330,027 coins and its circulating supply is 29,445,399 coins. Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site

Buying and Selling Nyerium

Nyerium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyerium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nyerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

